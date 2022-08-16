Advia Credit Union chooses next president

1 of 2

A Kalamazoo-based credit union is transitioning to a new leader.

Advia Credit Union said Monday, Aug. 15, it plans to promote Jeff Fielder to president and CEO.

Fielder currently serves as Advia’s CFO and will replace current President and CEO Cheryl DeBoer following her retirement in early 2023.

“Jeff is extremely talented, very knowledgeable and compassionate and is going to be a great next leader for Advia,” DeBoer said. “I’m truly going to miss our team and members, but I feel confident in the next generation of leadership that will continue to grow Advia well into the future.”

Fielder started in the industry as a financial auditor and joined First Community FCU — now Advia — in 2007. Throughout his time at Advia, he has advanced through roles such as manager of finance and accounting, executive vice president of finance and, most recently, CFO.

“I’m very lucky to have experienced years of mentorship by Cheryl, and it means everything to me to be part of this team and to now serve as Advia’s president and CEO,” Fielder said. “Our team focuses on our core values, which includes building and strengthening relationships. I’m very excited about our future and will continue to drive progress for our membership.”

Fielder earned a degree in accounting from Western Michigan University. He earned his master’s degree in investment management and financial analysis, and his MBA, from Creighton University.

He also has numerous certifications, including CPA, CIA, CMA and CISA.