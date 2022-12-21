Amerifirst Home Mortgage to lay off 59 near Kalamazoo

A Kalamazoo-area mortgage lender plans to cut several dozen positions in the new year.

Portage-based Amerifirst Financial Corp. will lay off 59 workers in its home mortgage division at 950 Trade Centre Way by Feb. 12 or within two weeks of that date, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act notification filed with the state last week.

The affected workers are all in non-union roles, including senior and mid-level management as well as professional and administrative staff. The cuts are expected to be permanent.

