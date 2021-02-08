Arbor Financial Credit Union opens Hudsonville branch

A Kalamazoo-based credit union opened a new branch in Hudsonville.

Arbor Financial Credit Union opened a location Monday at 3961 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville. It is Arbor’s 12th branch overall and third in the Grand Rapids area.

The new branch will “better serve (Arbor’s) growing membership and expand its presence in the market,” the credit union said.

“We are excited by the growth we’ve been experiencing and are thrilled to join the Hudsonville community where we can better serve our neighbors and area businesses,” said Julie Blitchok, Arbor Financial CEO.

Construction on the Hudsonville branch began in early August 2020 and wrapped up in late January.

Kalamazoo-based Glas Associates served as the project’s architect and contractor.

The 3,022-square-foot, one-story facility has a drive-thru, 24-hour full-service drive-up ATM and six private offices. The branch will provide a full suite of banking services, including free checking and savings, mortgages, auto loans, small business loans and more.

Heidi Walker is the branch manager, overseeing one personal banker and two tellers.

The credit union is celebrating grand opening week by inviting the community to stop by the branch for more information and to enter a drawing for an Apple Watch, daily prizes and a complimentary coffee mug when they visit.

More details are at morewitharbor.org and (800) 442-7340.