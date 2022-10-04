Bank CEO receives community banking award

A leader of a local bank earned recognition for his contributions to the community banking industry.

Kelly Potes, CEO of Sparta-based ChoiceOne Bank, recently earned the 2022 Best of Community Banking Award from the Community Bankers of Michigan (CBM).

The award recognizes the contributions and success of a Michigan community banker, and special recognition is given to a community banker who has made significant contributions to their community and the industry.

“We are extremely pleased to announce Kelly has received this prestigious award from the Community Bankers of Michigan,” said Jack Hendon, board chair for ChoiceOne. “Kelly has a very distinct leadership style guided by his remarkable financial intelligence — it’s quiet, kind and very strategic. He relies on his expert teams to focus on strategy, market and customer understanding, including public outreach into our underserved communities.”

Potes has served as the CEO of ChoiceOne since 2016 and as a director of Choice One Financial Services and ChoiceOne Bank since 2015. He joined the bank in 1984 and left to work at a financial consulting firm in 1998 before returning to ChoiceOne in 2001.

Under Potes’ leadership, ChoiceOne has grown to an approximately $2.4 billion-asset bank holding company, from $560 million in 2015 and over 400% growth, making it the 10th largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size.

Potes also serves as a director of Sparta Downtown Development Authority and Urban Transformation Ministries. He also serves on the deacon board for Kent County Baptist Church and has held several prior board positions at various organizations.

In addition, he currently serves as secretary and treasurer for the CMB board.