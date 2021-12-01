Blackford Capital, ACG hosting supply chain panel discussion

Blackford Capital and the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Western Michigan chapter will host a webinar on the supply chain crisis this month.

Grand Rapids-based private equity firm Blackford Capital and the ACG Western Michigan chapter on Monday, Nov. 29, said they will co-host a webinar and panel discussion, “What the H*ll is Going on with the Global Supply Chain? And Will It Ever Return to Normal?”

The virtual event will be held from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, and is free and open to the public. Registration is live here.

Martin Stein, founder and managing director of Blackford Capital, will moderate the discussion. The panel will feature internationally recognized experts analyzing the issues that led to the current supply chain crisis, exploring who is benefiting from the global situation and predicting what the next few months might look like.

Panelists

Steve Feniger, operating partner, Blackford Capital, and a 35-year veteran of the international sourcing, manufacturing and retailing industries. Feniger will share insights on the role Asian sourcing has played in the current crisis and how companies can address that end of their supply chain.

Benjamin Gordon, managing partner for Cambridge Capital, published author and frequently quoted supply chain expert. Gordon will provide in-depth analysis of supply chain logistics and explore what might be next.

Dennis Hawver, director of engineering and business development at EBW Electronics (EBWE) and 30-year veteran of the tier one global automotive industry. Hawver will speak about the real-time effects he is seeing in the automotive industry and also will touch on how a design-for-availability approach could minimize the impact of supply chain disruptions on manufacturing and production capabilities.

“This will be an incredibly informative discussion,” Stein said. “Steve, Ben and Dennis have their fingers on the pulse of the supply chain and are going to really be able to break down how we ended up in this mess and what can be done about it. We know things aren’t going to get better overnight, but there are things that companies can do to get ahead of their competition in both the short and long term.”

In planning the event, ACG Western Michigan and Blackford Capital set a goal to provide actionable insights to help lower middle market companies survive and thrive in the current environment.

“We’re excited to be able to host this important conversation,” said Eric Fischer, ACG Western Michigan president. “We know the supply chain crisis has been an ongoing concern for our membership and for businesses across West Michigan. This event is going to be very beneficial for our ACG members and nonmembers alike.”