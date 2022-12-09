Blackford Capital acquires Artificial Turf Supply

A local private equity firm added a company to its new patio consolidation portfolio.

Grand Rapids-based Blackford Capital recently said it acquired Artificial Turf Supply (ATS), a manufacturer, distributor and internet-based supplier of artificial turf products. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ATS is based in California and was founded in 2005 by David Barbera, who also currently serves as president and managing member. Barbera will add a position as operating partner with Blackford Capital going forward.

“David and his team have built a strong and resilient business. It’s an honor to welcome him to the Blackford family as president of ATS and as the newest addition to our experienced team of operating partners,” said Martin Stein, founder and managing director of Blackford Capital. “With the addition of ATS to our family of backyard companies, we are well positioned to accelerate the entire platform’s reach by optimizing ATS’ already impressive marketing prowess and distribution network — very exciting times ahead.”

According to Blackford, all other members of ATS’ leadership team will retain their positions.

Barbera said ATS is eager to work with Blackford to expand the company’s reach within the artificial turf market, which is expected to grow to $862 million by 2028 according to a report from Business Market Insights.

“Our partnership, supported by increased resources and an impressive and inspiring leadership team, will position us well to not only accelerate our growth, but also better serve our customers (and) offer more attractive opportunities and benefits for our employees,” Barbera said.

ATS now is the second addition to Blackford’s new patio consolidation portfolio, which began with the acquisition of Starfire Direct last month. The portfolio is envisioned to be a multi-product, omni channel platform offering products within the home outdoor space.

For this deal, Varnum served as legal adviser, and Plante Moran served as the financial and tax adviser to Blackford.

California-based Generational Equity served as exclusive financial adviser and Oklahoma-based Koley Jessen served as legal adviser to Artificial Turf Supply.

In addition, Mercantile Bank of Michigan provided debt financing, and Rush Street Capital provided financing advisory services in support of the transaction.