Blackford Capital acquires Starfire Direct

A local private equity firm acquired an outdoor furniture company.

Grand Rapids-based Blackford Capital on Monday, Nov. 14, announced its acquisition of Starfire Direct based in Temecula, California. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Starfire Direct is a provider of fireplaces, fire pits and other outdoor patio furnishings, and the company now is the first to join Blackford Capital’s patio consolidation portfolio.

According to Blackford, this new portfolio involves a multiphase plan to consolidate participants in the industry into an omni-channel platform with a competitive advantage.

“We are excited to welcome Starfire Direct as the first company in our patio consolidation portfolio,” said Martin Stein, founder and managing director of Blackford Capital. “With industry-leading products and a loyal and growing customer base, this platform is well positioned for organic and inorganic growth through product development, enhanced sourcing, and marketing and synergistic acquisitions, which we are already actively pursuing.”

The Starfire Direct management team, led by CEO Jonathan Burlingham and COO Wes Chyrchel, will remain with the platform.

“For over 15 years, ‘reinventing outdoor living’ has been at the heart of the products and services we bring to the hearth and patio market,” Burlingham said. “I can think of no finer way to truly embrace these words than by partnering with the team at Blackford Capital to push the boundaries of marketing, product sourcing and distribution in ways I’ve always known were possible but had yet to realize.”

According to Stein, remote workplace trends have led to more consumers investing in their homes, and Starfire Direct will provide a solid foundation for the new portfolio.

“As the remote workforce continues to exceed pre-pandemic levels, we see the home outdoor sector continuing to expand as consumers focus on building and improving comfortable and engaging backyard and home experiences,” Stein said.

Varnum served as legal adviser, and Grant Thornton served as the financial and tax adviser to Blackford. WebsiteClosers.com served as exclusive financial adviser, and Aegis Law served as legal adviser to Starfire Direct.

In addition, Mercantile Bank of Michigan provided debt financing, and Rush Street Capital provided financing advisory services in support of the transaction.