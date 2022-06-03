Blackford Capital hires CFO

A local middle market private equity firm appointed a CFO.

Grand Rapids-based Blackford Capital said Tuesday, May 31, it appointed Ken Wagner to the role, reporting to Paul Doyle, Blackford managing partner and COO. He started his new position April 11.

Wagner leads the firm’s finance, accounting, regulatory, compliance, reporting and controls functions. He oversees portfolio company due diligence and supports the deals team.

Previously, he worked at Coastal Group, where he served as CFO under Doyle, Coastal’s then-CEO. Prior to that, Wagner and Doyle worked together at GHSP, a tier-one automotive supplier of advanced shift systems and smart pump systems, where Wagner was CFO.

Prior to these positions, Wagner held several executive-level roles in operations and finance with Magna Mirrors Corporation, Magna Electronics and Magna E-Car Systems.

Wagner’s appointment comes as part of a strategic plan for organizational change within Blackford Capital’s executive leadership team. In addition to several internal promotions and organizational restructuring, Blackford appointed Doyle as managing partner after he served more than seven years as an operating partner.

“We continue to make significant investment in our executive leadership team,” said Martin Stein, Blackford Capital founder and managing director. “As part of our commitment to delivering maximum growth and value creation for our investors, we are laser-focused on leveraging our talents when and where they can be most effective. Ken’s proven experience will help accelerate our ability to deliver the executive financial oversight, operational expertise and process excellence necessary to drive maximum returns.”

Wagner has experience in asset restructuring, financial management and operations.

“I’m delighted to join Martin and the dynamic Blackford Capital team at this time in the firm’s growth cycle,” Wagner said. “This is a terrific opportunity for me to work with Paul again. We are already developing plans to implement new processes and procedures to improve the firm’s efficiency and effectiveness, … to provide portfolio company oversight and standardization of reporting and controls, (and to) guide CFO talent enhancement.”

Wagner earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and business administration from Hope College. He previously served in committee and board chair positions with Fleetwood Group and is a past member of the Geneva Camp & Retreat Center board of directors.