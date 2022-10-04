Blackford Capital integrates three portfolio companies

A local private equity firm is integrating three of its portfolio companies into a new enterprise.

Grand Rapids-based Blackford Capital on Tuesday, Oct. 4, said its companies Boston Trade Interior Solutions (BTIS), Design Environments Inc. (DEI) and ID Collaborative (IDC) now will operate as Design Environments, a full-service design, sourcing and installation firm.

The company will maintain its presence in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Greensboro and San Francisco.

“For more than 30 years, BTIS, DEI and IDC have been creating beautiful spaces for the hospitality, multifamily, senior living and student housing industries” said Jim Goergen, who will serve as CEO of Design Environments. “Bringing these companies together leverages the expertise, knowledge and creativity of these talented teams, and further elevates the experience of both our clients and their customers.”

Goergen has served in C-suite level roles within the contract and residential furniture and building materials industries for 20 years. He comes to Design Environments from Martin Furniture, where he was CEO for the past two years.

In addition to Goergen, the Design Environments executive leadership team will include Ben Nicholas as chief brand and design officer, Jade Russell as COO, Vikas Patel as CFO and Chuck Tichelbaut as chief growth officer.

“The full integration of these portfolio companies under an exceptional leadership team will have an immediate impact for their customers,” said Paul Doyle, managing director of Blackford Capital. “Design Environments has talent that crosses markets and industries, and the company is now extremely well-positioned for growth.”