Calder Capital begins office expansion

A mergers and acquisitions firm is expanding its West Michigan headquarters.

Calder Capital this week said it purchased the neighboring office suite at its headquarters, 25 S. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids’ Heartside district.

The company currently occupies Suite 225 and now acquired Suite 222, a space formerly occupied by Craig Architects. The expansion will nearly double Calder Capital’s office size to approximately 7,000 square feet.

Max Friar, managing partner at Calder Capital, said the expansion is a result of the firm’s growth in recent years.

“We’ve seen an uptick in demand for selling this year, and we’ve had to add staff to accommodate that,” Friar said. “We don’t have enough space in our existing office, and we just want to make sure people are comfortable and we’re positioned for future growth.”

Demolition has started for the new space, which will feature additional offices and a large open area with a lounge and pool table.

Calder Capital has occupied the Division Avenue office since 2020. After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the team’s initial move-in date, Friar said it’s encouraging to see the expansion happening two years later.

The staff isn’t required to work fully in office, but Friar said the company wants to provide enough space for those who prefer that option.

“If they decide to work here, they have a space,” he said.

Renovations for the expansion are expected to be completed this fall.