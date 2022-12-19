Calder Capital leads sale of Corporate Clean Services

A commercial cleaning services company was sold to a local investor with assistance from a mergers and acquisitions firm.

Calder Capital recently served as the exclusive adviser to Harry Kobrak in his acquisition of Lowell-based Corporate Clean Services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004 by Jeff Cobb, Corporate Clean Services provides janitorial services to clients such as corporate offices, manufacturing facilities, car dealerships and schools. Cobb, who has four decades of experience in the industry, now will transition to retirement.

Kobak recently moved back to West Michigan from Tokyo after a 20-year international career with Caterpillar and decided to pursue business ownership. He said he looks forward to working with the team at Corporate Clean Services, which currently consists of 32 employees.

“For me, evaluating the attractiveness of a company had less to do with the specific industry the company operates in than its management team and approach to business. The focus on customers’ needs and exceeding expectations is critical,” Kobak said. “With Corporate Clean, Jeff has built a strong team and a great culture. I am excited to work with the team members to invest in further growth opportunities while ensuring we keep the focus on customers and quality.”

Calder Buy-side Director Hannah Nabhan and Associate Parker Schaap introduced Cobb and Kobak in September 2022 and worked to complete this acquisition.

“Watching someone like Harry take a risk to pursue a goal of purchasing a business and our team being there for him at every step of the way to help accomplish that mission was the best part,” Schaap said. “At the same time, it was very rewarding to work with Jeff and introduce him to a qualified, buy-side client like Harry. … I wish them the absolute best in their journeys.”