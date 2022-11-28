Calder Capital leads sale of Nordic Hot Tubs

A local mergers and acquisitions firm assisted in the sale of a hot tub manufacturer in Grand Rapids.

Calder Capital served as the exclusive financial adviser for Nordic Hot Tubs in its recent acquisition by New York-based Monomoy Capital Partners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Going forward, Nordic will operate under a parent holding company with its management team working in partnership with Monomoy, which formed a leading pool and spa wellness platform in 2021. The combined platform will provide customers with a broad portfolio of outdoor aquatic products and is seeking additional acquisitions in the pool and spa market.

“Monomoy is the ideal partner that we were looking for, and this partnership will provide the resources and scale that will allow Nordic to continue to deliver the highest level of product quality to our customers,” said Maurizio Vozza, president of Nordic Hot Tubs.

Founded in 1995, Nordic manufactures therapeutic hot tubs for residential markets in North America and Europe. Vozza and Barbara Sisung acquired the company from its founder in 2013.

Nordic shareholders selected Calder Capital to serve as their exclusive financial adviser/investment banker. The transaction was led by Max Friar, Matthew Baas and Garrett Monroe from the Calder team.

“Nordic’s growth is a testament to Maurizio’s stewardship and the talented management team he assembled,” Baas said. “We are honored to have advised Nordic on this transaction with Monomoy, and we look forward to following the company’s continued future growth.”

Varnum LLP served as legal counsel to Nordic. Boston-based law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo provided legal counsel to Monomoy on the acquisition.