Calder Capital leads sale of Sparkle Car Care to Performance Plus

A local oil change and car wash company acquired another car care business with assistance from Calder Capital.

Performance Plus Quick Oil Change & Car Wash, which was founded in Holland and is headquartered in Wyoming, recently acquired Sparkle Car Care Centers in Benton Harbor.

The deal was led by Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital, and terms were not disclosed.

Performance Plus is owned and managed by brothers Kyle and Justin Klingenberg and has close to 50 locations across Michigan. The company offers services such as oil changes, preventive maintenance and car washes.

According to Calder Capital, Performance Plus began looking to expand its services in new communities and reached out to the Calder team to assist.

Founded in 1981, Sparkle Car Care is a family-owned business with three locations in Michigan for car washes and oil changes. Previous owners Bill and Chad Stockwell plan to pursue other business opportunities while their father and fellow owner Carlos Stockwell plans to retire.

Both companies said the acquisition indicates a key collaboration between two leading companies in the car care industry.

“There are strong synergies between the two companies, which provide new markets for Performance Plus,” Kyle Klingenberg said. “We are excited to acquire a long-standing successful family business and look forward to driving its continued growth.”

Klingenberg also said the deal marks the third acquisition during which Performance Plus has worked with Calder Capital.

Hannah Nabhan from Calder’s team served as the lead buy-side director, and Calder Capital was the exclusive mergers and acquisitions adviser to Performance Plus in the transaction.

“It feels good to start the year strong and definitely with a solid successful acquisition for our client, Performance Plus,” said Max Friar, managing partner at Calder Capital. “Sparkle and Performance are a great match, and we are both pleased that our client continues to grow its business and happy for the sellers that they are able to move on to the next chapter of their lives.”