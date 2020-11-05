Centennial Securities appoints COO

An independent brokerage and investment advisory firm promoted a longtime employee to COO.

Cascade Township-based Centennial Securities said it appointed Ryan Diepstra, formerly the firm’s senior financial adviser and senior vice president, to the role.

In his new position, Diepstra will focus on business development and strategic initiatives.

“I’ve watched Ryan grow from a budding intern in 2003 to an executive who took charge of our recent clearing firm conversion,” said Randy Hansen, president and CEO at Centennial Securities. “Over the past 17 years, he has worn many different hats and has always been flexible and eager to learn. I’m proud to pass on the COO title to Ryan and look forward to continuing our common mission of growing and adapting Centennial Securities into the future.”

Diepstra passed a variety of principal examinations over the years, including registered options principal, general securities principal, financial and operations principal, and municipal securities principal. On top of that, he completed the certified regulatory and compliance professional program in conjunction with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority/University of Pennsylvania’s The Wharton School.

“I look forward to this new opportunity as the business of wealth management continues to evolve,” Diepstra said. “Our clients deserve a premier digital experience with user-friendly tools that complement our financial advisers’ business models. We look forward to rolling out a number of different programs for our clients where they will be able to monitor not just the balance of their portfolios, but understand their risk tolerance in greater detail, view their financial plan at their fingertips and aggregate a holistic view of their entire financial picture.”

Diepstra also will begin a three-year program, The Securities Industry Institute — a Wharton Executive Education program — in 2021. The curriculum challenges each student on competitive analysis and positioning, strategy and design thinking, organizational structures and talent development.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Calvin University.

Centennial Securities

Founded in 1978, Centennial Securities is a full-service independent brokerage and investment advisory services firm in Cascade Township with offices throughout the state, as well as in Chicago.

Its financial products and services include family wealth management, retirement and income planning. The firm’s financial advisers are licensed to offer investment solutions for individuals, families, businesses and institutions with one goal in mind — to preserve, grow and manage wealth.