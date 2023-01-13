ChoiceOne adds new leader, promotes three employees

1 of 4

A local bank recently welcomed a new leader in Holland and made some promotions among other offices.

Sparta-based ChoiceOne Bank earlier this week said it hired David Huisman as vice president and commercial loan officer and promoted Josh Hucul to vice president of lending technology, Jamie Sheffer to assistant vice president and Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA AML) investigator and Britney Herrygers as branch manager for the North Muskegon branch.

Huisman joins ChoiceOne with over 25 years of commercial banking experience in Ottawa and Allegan counties. He will work out of the newly opened Holland loan office at 151 Central Ave.

“We are pleased to welcome David to our commercial lending team,” said ChoiceOne CEO Kelly Potes. “As we open our Holland loan office, David along with Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer Craig Oosterhouse will oversee our commercial banking relationships with the businesses, builders, real estate developers and nonprofits in the area.”

Hucul joined ChoiceOne in 2012 and worked as a commercial credit analyst before promotions to vice president, credit manager in 2013 and vice president, senior credit manager in 2021.

He has led the development of the bank’s proprietary commercial lending platform Dynamo — Lending in Motion and will expand within that role and into other lending areas of the bank.

Sheffer, who has been with ChoiceOne since 1998, now moves into her new BSA AML role in the bank’s risk management department. She has over 25 years in branch administration experience with skills in training, deposit operations and management.

Herrygers joined ChoiceOne in 2018 as a teller and progressed to the universal banker position in 2021. In her new position as branch manager, she will continue to provide quality service to customers at the North Muskegon branch.

“We are pleased to announce the promotions of Josh, Jamie and Britney,” Potes said. “Their insight into our bank operations including innovative lending technology, commercial credit, bank security and branch administration will complement our continued expansion in Michigan.”

ChoiceOne currently operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties.