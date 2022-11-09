ChoiceOne Bank adds three team members

1 of 3

A bank in the region recently made three new hires.

Sparta-based ChoiceOne Bank welcomed Chris Allamon as its vice president and director of technology and innovation, Steve Turk as assistant vice president and IT project manager and Elijah Williams as a mortgage loan originator.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris, Steve and Elijah to our ChoiceOne information technology and mortgage teams,” said ChoiceOne CEO Kelly Potes. “These men will bring extensive experience and education in technology, innovation and mortgage lending. Their insight will complement our continued advancements in high-speed convenience and best-in-class financial solutions as we continue to expand our footprint in Michigan.”

Allamon joined ChoiceOne with over 20 years of IT and security experience in the financial and automobile industries. He most recently served as vice president and director of information technology and security for a regional bank in Michigan.

Turk brings 20 years of experience to his new role at ChoiceOne. He worked in the automobile industry and served as president and owner of Turk Home Improvement for five years.

Williams has worked in mortgage lending for 10 years and most recently served as a senior mortgage officer for a regional bank. He will work out of ChoiceOne’s loan office in Oakland, serving the bank’s east market.