ChoiceOne Bank makes promotions

A Sparta bank promoted three longtime leaders.

ChoiceOne Bank on Monday, Aug. 1, said it promoted Konrad Raclawski to assistant vice president wealth advisor, Sally Yetman to branch manager and Laurie Demanuel to assistant vice president.

“We are pleased to announce the promotions of Laurie, Konrad and Sally,” said Michael Burke Jr., president of ChoiceOne, which operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties.

Raclawski, will work out of the Kent City office at 450 West Muskegon St. He started working for ChoiceOne in 2016 and was promoted to assistant manager for the Sparta and Appletree branches in May 2017 and promoted to assistant vice president branch manager in July 2017. He received his Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Colorado Denver and is a graduate of the Michigan Bankers Association Perry School of Banking.

Yetman started her banking career in 2004 and has held various positions with several financial institutions in West Michigan, including branch manager, marketing manager and as a licensed relationship banker. She began working at ChoiceOne Bank in 2017 as assistant branch manager of the Ravenna Branch Office. Yetman has a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing from Davenport University in Kalamazoo.

Demanuel joined ChoiceOne more than 21 years ago as assistant branch manager and shortly thereafter was promoted to branch manager. In her new position, she will oversee the Yale, Emmett, Memphis, Capac and Armada branch offices, along with the Bank’s Merchant Services program.

With a banking career that started in 1986, Demanuel has held various positions with two other banks on the east side of Michigan. She is a graduate of the Michigan Bankers Association Perry School of Banking.

“These individuals have excelled in their positions over the years and have demonstrated their commitment to our mission to provide superior service, quality advice and show utmost respect to everyone we meet,” said Burke. “They will play a significant role in our continued growth in West and Southeast Michigan.”