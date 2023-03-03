ChoiceOne Bank opens Holland loan office

A local bank is keeping up with its community bank franchise expansion by opening a new lakeshore location.

Sparta-based ChoiceOne Bank this week celebrated the opening of its new loan office at 151 Central Ave., Suite 100, in downtown Holland.

According to the bank, the new location will help build commercial banking relationships with businesses, builders, real estate developers and nonprofits in the area. The office also will host mortgage lenders.

Vice presidents and commercial loan officers David Huisman — who just joined ChoiceOne in January — and Craig Oosterhouse will oversee the Holland office.

“We are extremely pleased to announce another new loan office as we grow our community bank franchise in West Michigan,” said ChoiceOne CEO Kelly Potes. “Craig and David have significant experience in the area and comprehensive expertise as commercial lenders. This is the sixth new loan office we have opened recently as we expand our market footprint in west and southeastern Michigan.”

In November, ChoiceOne opened an Oakland County loan office in Auburn Hills. This location marked the fourth loan office for the bank at the time, with others in Grand Rapids, Macomb and Port Huron.

The Holland office now is the bank’s fifth loan office in the state.

A grand opening celebration took place on March 1, and the bank commemorated the occasion with a $1,000 donation to Holland Christian School for Robotics and a $1,000 donation to Grant Me Hope in Holland.

For Potes, this new office will help the bank continue to serve families and businesses as it celebrates its 125th anniversary year.

“While much of the day-to-day banking has moved to digital and mobile platforms, our customers still enjoy one-on-one interactions with their bankers,” Potes said. “Our new loan office will make these relationships more convenient for our friends in Holland.”

Hours for the Holland office are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday by appointment only.