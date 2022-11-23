ChoiceOne Bank opens Oakland loan office

A local bank is expanding its community bank franchise with the opening of a new office.

Sparta-based ChoiceOne Bank this week unveiled its new Oakland County loan office, 903 N. Opdyke Road, Suite B, in Auburn Hills.

Matt Ankley, vice president and Oakland County market manager for commercial lending, will oversee the new location.

“We are extremely pleased to announce another new loan office as we grow our community bank franchise into Oakland County,” said ChoiceOne President Michael Burke Jr. “Matt and his team have significant experience in the area and comprehensive expertise as commercial lenders. This is one of several new loan offices we have opened recently as we expand our market footprint in Michigan.”

According to Burke, the bank has done business in Oakland County for decades and recognized a new loan office would help business in the area.

“While much of the day-to-day banking has moved to digital and mobile platforms, we believe business customers still enjoy one-on-one interaction with their banker,” Burke said. “Our new loan office will make that more convenient for our friends in Oakland County.”

Office hours for the Oakland location are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday by appointment only.

This marks the fourth loan office in the state for ChoiceOne with additional offices in Grand Rapids, Macomb and Port Huron.