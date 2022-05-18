ChoiceOne Bank opens remodeled Fremont branch

ChoiceOne Bank held a grand reopening for its renovated branch office in Fremont.

The Sparta-based bank hosted the grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the redone branch at 1423 W. Main St. in Fremont on Thursday, May 12.

“As the local community bank, we recognized a need to provide our customers with more convenience, along with an updated atmosphere that is more conducive to meeting and conducting their financial business,” said ChoiceOne CEO Kelly Potes.

Local officials gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Fremont Mayor James Rynberg, City Manager Todd Blake, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karen Baird and other chamber members and city officials.

Potes presented the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce with a $250 donation to demonstrate the bank’s continued support of Fremont. Chenoa Boss, Fremont branch manager, cut the ceremonial ribbon. Boss is active on the chamber board, serving as the treasurer.

The refreshed branch features an updated entrance, a state-of-art banking experience and more private office space for conducting personal visits. The same team is in place, along with the same lobby hours and services such as secure night drop, drive-thru banking and an ATM.

“Even though we know people like to do more of their banking electronically today, we also understand our customers want to visit us in person when they need to discuss a loan and other financial services,” Potes said. “Our mission is to provide superior service, quality advice and show our utmost respect to everyone we meet. Our vision is to be the best bank in Michigan.”