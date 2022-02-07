ChoiceOne Bank promotes executive, adds leadership positions

1 of 3

ChoiceOne Bank promoted an existing executive and hired two more to accommodate its growth.

The Sparta-based bank recently promoted Vice President Trenton Hancock to head of retail banking and hired Bradley Bissett as VP and commercial loan officer and Sarah Ferris, certified public accountant, as VP and controller.

“It is a pleasure to announce the promotion of Trent and welcome Bradley and Sarah to our ChoiceOne team,” said ChoiceOne Bank CEO Kelly Potes. “As we grow our footprint across Michigan, it’s important to broaden our levels of service and expertise to fulfil our mission to provide superior service, quality advice and show our utmost respect to everyone we meet. These financial experts are key to helping us grow our community bank franchise and maintain our vision to be the best bank in Michigan.”

Hancock joined ChoiceOne in 2016 as VP regional manager, with 22 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to ChoiceOne, he was a VP at Chase Bank and moved up the ranks at Flagstar Bank from area manager to VP regional manager. He also was licensed in securities, life and health as a registered representative with John Hancock Insurance. Hancock holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in business administration and an emphasis in economics from Michigan State University. He will graduate from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison this summer. Hancock is a member of the Muskegon Rotary Club and a volunteer with the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Kids’ Food Basket in Muskegon County and True North in Newaygo County.

Bissett is joining ChoiceOne’s Port Huron team. He has 15 years of experience and most recently was chief credit officer at Tri-County Bank in Brown City and served as chief lending officer at We Florida Financial in Margate, Florida. Bissett received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Central Michigan University. He also graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Ferris has over five years of experience in a fast-paced corporate environment and over six years’ prior public accounting experience. Her most recent position was senior manager, Securities and Exchange Commission reporting, at Perrigo Company in Allegan. Prior to that, she was a senior accountant at two local CPA firms for over six years. Ferris began her banking career at ChoiceOne in retail and commercial credit from 2003-08. She holds a Master of Science degree in accounting and a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Grand Valley State University in Allendale. She was awarded her CPA certificate in January 2012.