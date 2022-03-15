ChoiceOne Bank promotes executives, adds innovation department head

1 of 7

ChoiceOne Bank promoted a group of leaders and created a new department.

Sparta-based ChoiceOne said Friday, March 11, it promoted Walter Bargen to vice president, municipal and public funds officer; Eric Dyson to vice president, head of loan operations; Aaron Griffin to vice president, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending; Gary Hall to vice president, mortgage sales manager; Josh Hucul to vice president, senior credit manager; Tim Shangle to head the newly formed innovation department; and Mackenzie Woodward to Rockford branch manager.

“I am pleased to announce the promotions of Walter, Eric, Aaron, Gary, Josh, Tim and Mackenzie as we grow our community bank across the state,” said ChoiceOne CEO Kelly Potes.

“Our new scale allows us to progressively broaden all levels of service and expertise to fulfil our mission to provide superior service, quality advice and show our utmost respect to everyone we meet. These financial experts are focused on helping ChoiceOne grow our community bank franchise and maintain our vision to be the best bank in Michigan.”

Bargen has been with ChoiceOne bank for 12 years. He is the liaison officer for ChoiceOne supporting the needs of municipalities and school districts. Bargen began his banking profession in 1978 at a local bank and has worked for several other community banks in his career. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan and also is a graduate of the American Bankers Association’s Commercial Lending School at Michigan State University and the National Commercial Lending School at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.

Dyson joined ChoiceOne Bank almost four years ago as retail lending director overseeing mortgage and consumer lending sales and operations. With 30 years of lending experience working at several community banks in Michigan, Dyson has focused on mortgage underwriting, processing, closing, secondary markets and credit. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Michigan, Dearborn.

Griffin joined ChoiceOne Bank in 2017 as assistant vice president, business development officer. With 15 years of banking experience, he began his banking career at a regional bank and moved through the ranks to assistant vice president, business banking specialist. He has a B.B.A. degree in business management from Northwood University.

Hall joined ChoiceOne Bank in 2011 as the mortgage sales manager. He is responsible for creating new opportunities to originate home mortgages for the individuals and families in the bank’s local communities. He began his mortgage career in 1995 and has worked for a large regional bank and also owned a mortgage brokerage firm. Hall holds bachelor’s degrees in business and finance from Aquinas College.

Hucul joined ChoiceOne Bank in 2012 as a commercial credit analyst. He was promoted to vice president, credit manager in 2013. Prior to joining ChoiceOne, he spent four years at a community bank working as commercial credit analyst and senior commercial credit analyst. Hucul earned a B.B.A. in finance from Saginaw Valley State University and also is a graduate of the Michigan Bankers Association Perry School of Banking. He earned the Risk Management Association’s credit risk certified credentials and will complete the Graduate School of Banking program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2023.

Shangle joined ChoiceOne Bank’s customer service center in 2013. He was promoted to assistant vice president of innovation and data analytics in 2020. As part of this role, Shangle leads the bank’s development of digital channel products. Before joining ChoiceOne, Shangle was the IT director for the Theological Book Network in Grand Rapids. Prior to this, he was web architect and interactive media developer for Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky. He holds a B.S. in computer information systems from Aquinas College and also is a graduate of the Perry School of Banking.

Woodward joined ChoiceOne in 2019 as a universal banker in Rockford. In 2020, she was promoted to assistant branch manager of the Alpine Branch in Comstock Park. Woodward now will manage both Rockford branches — Belding Road and Division Street.