ChoiceOne Bank to update website domain for enhanced security

A Sparta-based bank plans to make a change to enhance its digital security.

ChoiceOne Bank said it will transition its website domain to “choiceone.bank” from “choiceone.com” — a change which, according to the company, provides an added layer of digital security and verification requirements to reduce the risk of cyber threats.

The bank said the change will take place this week.

“Customer security — both in personal and financial information — is always a top priority at ChoiceOne,” said Kelly Potes, CEO of ChoiceOne Bank. “With a reputation for providing industry-leading technology that supports our customers’ needs for high-speed convenience, security is at the forefront of every decision we make. Transitioning our domain name to ‘choiceone.bank’ from ‘choiceone.com’ will provide additional security features giving our customers an even greater level of digital security today.”

ChoiceOne email addresses and the website URL soon will end in “.bank,” and customers can look for the new domain to authenticate the website and any ChoiceOne email address. With the visual cue in place, customers can confirm real interactions with the bank and avoid interactions with scammers.

According to the American Bankers Association (ABA), banking has remained one of the most phished industries for more than a decade. Publicly available, unrestricted, and inexpensive domains, such as “.com” or “.net,” enable scammers to easily obtain lookalike domains to execute business email compromises, phishing and spoofing attacks leading to data breaches, identity theft and fraud.

The ”.bank” domain is a gated domain — like “.gov” or “.edu” — and is exclusive for verified banks. All banks using this domain are authenticated by fTLD Registry Services, the “.bank” administrator.

“Our customers rely on our digital banking platforms including mobile banking, mobile deposits, online banking, online loan applications, online account openings and our digital mobile savings tool,” Potes said. “At ChoiceOne, it is a priority for us to enhance our security and provide our customers with an easy way to authenticate our email communications and website, so we made the move to choiceone.bank.”