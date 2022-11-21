ChoiceOne Bank tops Newsweek list of Best Small Banks

A local bank was recognized as the best in the state by an online news platform.

Sparta-based ChocieOne Bank recently was ranked Michigan’s Best Small Bank for 2023 by Newsweek. This year marks the third set of financial institution rankings from Newsweek and the third year that ChoiceOne Bank has earned the Best Small Bank in Michigan designation.

“To stand out across the country as Michigan’s Best Small Bank for three consecutive years now is a remarkable honor,” said Kelly Potes, CEO of ChoiceOne Bank. “While our tech-savvy bank has a special culture that is driven by innovation, we are also extremely faithful to our mission to provide superior service, quality advice and show our utmost respect to everyone we meet.”

Potes also credited the bank’s various digital offerings and innovative strategies as part of the recognition.

To identify America’s Best Banks and Bank Accounts, Newsweek worked in partnership with the business platform LendingTree and selected the winners from among 4,800 financial institutions.

The banks are assessed on more than 30 separate factors, covering the overall health of the bank, customer service performance and features, digital and branch presence, account and loan options, interest rate offerings, and fees.

The Best Small Bank in each state must have less than $10 billion in assets, be headquartered in the state and be among five banks with the most branches in the state.

“ChoiceOne has a vision to be the best bank in Michigan,” said ChoiceOne President Michael Burke Jr. “With this recognition by Newsweek as the Best Bank in Michigan, we are truly seeing our vision unfold. We remain focused on helping our customers succeed and our communities thrive.”

The full list of Best Small Banks for 2023 by state and the detailed methodology are available here.