ChoiceOne president elected chair of Community Bankers of Michigan

The president of a Sparta-based bank was elected as chair of the Community Bankers of Michigan.

ChoiceOne Bank said Michael Burke Jr. was elected to the role at the CBM annual convention held last month at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in Traverse City.

“I am honored to serve as chairman of the Community Bankers of Michigan,” Burke said. “Over the years, I have had the privilege to meet and work with many bankers throughout our great state and throughout the country. I’ve made so many great friends and love working with fellow community bankers. As community bankers, we all share a personal level of commitment to serving the families, farmers and businesses in our local communities. The challenges we’ve faced in 2020 just drive home how important community bankers are to the economy.”

Burke began his career as a part-time teller and progressed into various management and executive roles throughout his career. In 2019, Burke joined the boards of ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. and ChoiceOne Bank following the merger of County Bank Corp with ChoiceOne Financial Services. He became president of ChoiceOne Bank in 2020 after the successful completion of the consolidation of Lakestone Bank into ChoiceOne Bank.

In July, ChoiceOne also completed the merger of Community Shores Bank Corporation with and into ChoiceOne. ChoiceOne said it now is the 12th largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size with about $1.7 billion in assets and 33 offices across Michigan.

“We are extremely pleased to have Mike serve as our chairman of the board for our upcoming fiscal year,” said Michael Tierney, CBM president and CEO. “Mike has an impressive career as a community banker and believes wholeheartedly in our mission of supporting community banks throughout our great state.”

Burke served CBM for the past seven years. He also sits on the bank services committee with the Independent Community Bankers of America.

“My work with CBM over the years has also allowed me to develop a closer relationship with the ICBA,” Burke said. “Together, we are able to work on many important issues affecting community banks today. I look forward to serving as CBM’s chairman to promote our strong community bank heritage and advance our mission — one voice for all local community banks.”

Burke is a member of the Lapeer Development Corporation, the Capac Downtown Development Authority, the Friends of the Lapeer County Historic Courthouse and the U of M Club of Greater Flint, among others.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from the University of Michigan-Flint.