ChoiceOne VP receives Community Spirit Award

A ChoiceOne Bank executive was honored for her work in low-income housing and community development by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis.

Vice President of Community Development Celeste Spivey recently won the 2022 Michigan Community Spirit Award for her work to secure education and low-income housing for people and families in the communities ChoiceOne serves.

“Celeste is a true community advocate; her work exemplifies the important role ChoiceOne plays in our communities. She has a unique talent for leveraging multiple resources to recognize and assist both our local families and businesses,” said Cindy Konich, CEO at FHLBank Indianapolis, a regional cooperative bank owned by its member banks and credit unions across Michigan and Indiana.

Spivey joined ChoiceOne in 2021 as vice president, community development and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) officer. The CRA was enacted in 1977 to encourage banks and savings associations to help meet the credit needs of low- and moderate-income neighborhoods and individuals.

With nearly five years of previous experience as a community development administrator, Spivey oversees the development, implementation and administration of all aspects of the Bank’s CRA program and is responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with community-based, charitable and nonprofit organizations.

“Celeste has a never-ending passion for helping people, which is a perfect complement to her primary charge of providing financial education and seeking low-income housing for the individuals and families in our communities,” said ChoiceOne Bank Senior Vice President, Chief Lending Officer Bradley Henion. “She has helped numerous individuals receive grants through the Homeownership Opportunities Program to help first-time home buyers with down payment and closing assistance through the FHLBank Indianapolis,” Henion said.

Spivey has a Master of Arts in Human Resources Development from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Davenport University in Grand Rapids and is involved with multiple philanthropic and professional organizations such as the Michigan CRA Association, Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids, Habitat for Humanity, Oakland Hope and LINC UP.