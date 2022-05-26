Clean Team acquires janitorial division of Century Flooring & Cleaning

A Toledo, Ohio-based company acquired the janitorial division of a local business.

Clean Team Inc., of Toledo, Ohio recently acquired the janitorial division of Grand Rapids-based Century Flooring & Cleaning, according to Small Business Deal Advisors (SBDA) in Grand Rapids, which represented the seller in the transaction.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, Century Flooring & Cleaning is part of the Custer family of companies. It is based at 719 Century Ave. SW in Grand Rapids and has 50 part-time and 10 full-time employees. Century provides commercial and residential flooring services and assists customers throughout the entire process, from selection and design to installation, maintenance and cleaning.

Century built a customer base of recurring janitorial clients over the years in West Michigan — including hospitals, restaurants, corporate offices and educational facilities — many of which started as flooring design and installation clients.

Ready to focus solely on flooring sales and installation, management at Century Flooring & Cleaning engaged SBDA to find a buyer for the janitorial services division.

“We found a great buyer right off the bat. The buyer and seller hit it off really well, and the entire deal ran seamlessly,” said Scott Nicholson, the mergers and acquisitions adviser at SBDA who managed the transaction.

Clean Team was included on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. It provides cleaning services to hospitals, educational facilities, manufacturing facilities, government buildings, corporate offices, fulfillment centers and more.

The acquisition of Century Flooring & Cleaning’s janitorial services division will allow Clean Team to expand its reach in West Michigan, the company said. Clean Team currently has 14 offices based in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and New Jersey.

“We’re pleased with how this process played out,” said SBDA partner Matt Baas. “Century is a well-known and respected name in the area, and Clean Team is an ideal partner to further scale the business.”