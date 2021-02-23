Coldbrook Insurance Group moves to larger office

A locally based independent insurance agency moved to a larger office space that will allow for better social distancing among staff and clients.

Coldbrook Insurance Group said last week that it moved from 45 Coldbrook St. NW in Grand Rapids to a new space at 2000 Oak Industrial Drive NE, Suite B, in Grand Rapids.

The insurance agency said its previous space was 4,509 square feet, which became a problem when the company’s employees and its clients could not safely gather in the space while following physical distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We had limited parking and a workspace that was not conducive to social distancing,” said Bill Longcore, a principal with Coldbrook. “Even though many of our staff members continue to work from home, we looked to the future and how we could provide the best possible services to our clients in the best working environment for our people.”

The new location is 11,177 square feet.

“We increased our parking spaces and more than doubled the size of our overall occupied space — a benefit to all future visitors of Coldbrook Insurance Group,” said Pam Osborn, another principal. “We will continue to remain committed to the insurance industry, our community and our clients with the agency vision of sustained longevity and continued company growth.”

In addition to physical distancing measures, Coldbrook is following state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for offices, including masking in common areas and during in-person meetings, daily temperature checks, health questionnaires and registering personal information for contact tracing purposes.

Coldbrook also has invested in additional equipment and enhanced technology to provide staff the opportunity to work from home or office as needed. Currently, the company has 30 to 35 employees, with only about three to five essential employees working in person and the rest working remotely.

Coldbrook Insurance Group

Founded in 2014, Coldbrook offers niche business insurance/property and casualty coverage, employee benefits, and personal lines of insurance products and services for auto dealerships, habitational/community associations, physician’s practices, tool and die makers, manufacturing companies and construction businesses.