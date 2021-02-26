Consumers Credit Union breaks ground on Grand Haven branch

A Kalamazoo-based credit union is building its first location in the city of Grand Haven.

Consumers Credit Union said Wednesday that it broke ground on a one-story, 3,455-square-foot office at 901 South Beacon Blvd. in Grand Haven in the former Grand Haven Garden House.

The move marks the expansion of Consumers’ lakeshore market, which currently includes two offices in Holland and one in South Haven. This will be Consumers’ 23rd office in West Michigan and will serve the 1,000-plus existing Consumers members in the city of Grand Haven.

“Having a footprint in Grand Haven is part of our strategy to move up the lakeshore and expand choices for Holland and Spring Lake members,” said Kit Snyder, president and CEO of Consumers. “We anticipate an increase in demand for consumer loans and mortgages, in particular, and are committed to providing the financing options that meet the needs of our community, including businesses.”

Firms on the project include Holland-based contractor GDK Construction and Kalamazoo-based building designer Bosch Architecture.

The office will include Consumers’ TellerPlus+ technology in the lobby and drive-thru lanes. The location also will feature a free coffee bar, wireless banking stations with Wi-Fi and loan and member service areas.

The new office will offer a full range of Consumers’ services, including new accounts, loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment services, business services and more.

The branch will employ five full-time staff members, including a Grand Haven-based mortgage loan officer and business development manager.

Consumers Credit Union

Founded in 1951, Consumers Credit Union is a full-service financial institution that offers digital banking technology, mortgages and business lending.

Consumers serves more than 108,000 individual and business members through 22 offices in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, Coldwater, Holland and South Haven with member access to 30,000 free co-op network ATMs nationwide.

The credit union has averaged 18% annual growth for the past 35 years and currently has over $1.4 billion in total assets.