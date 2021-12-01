Consumers Credit Union breaks ground on Lansing branch

A Kalamazoo-based credit union is expanding to Lansing.

Consumers Credit Union said Tuesday, Nov. 30, it began construction on a 8,959-square-foot office at 6935 S. Cedar St. in Lansing that is expected to open next year.

The office will offer personal checking, savings, credit cards, mortgages, full-service lending and banking, investments, and educational services.

“We are thrilled to open an office in Lansing to bring top-rated member service to the area,” said Kit Snyder, president and CEO of Consumers Credit Union. “We look forward to the new relationships we will form and those we will strengthen as we grow to meet the needs of our newest community.”

The office will feature Consumers’ TellerPlus+ technology in the lobby and drive-thru lanes. The location also will include a free coffee bar, wireless banking stations with Wi-Fi, loan and member service areas, and an indoor/outdoor community space with a connecting patio.

Partners on the project include Grand Rapids-based contractor CopperRock Construction and Kalamazoo-based building designer Bosch Architecture.

“It’s always a joy to partner with Consumers Credit Union,” said Jim Reyers, project manager at CopperRock Construction. “We appreciate their passion and professionalism.”

Consumers Credit Union

Founded in 1951, Consumers Credit Union is a full-service financial institution and provider of digital banking technology, mortgages and business lending.

The credit union has more than 117,000 members in West Michigan and 23 locations in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, Coldwater, Holland and South Haven.

Consumers currently has about $1.7 billion in total assets and has averaged 18% annual growth for more than 35 years.