Consumers Credit Union initiative builds financial literacy among children 

Consumers Credit Union has partnered with an app developer and video content creator to launch a new initiative geared toward building financial literacy among teenagers and children.

In partnership with Michael Hyacinthe, the founder of the Wimage app and creator of the “Wimee’s Words” educational show that airs weekly on PBS, Consumers Credit Union earlier this year launched the Wimee Kids’ Savings Club.

As part of the program, Wimee — a robot puppet mascot — helps children learn about financial basics. With the help of a parent or guardian, children can open a youth savings account at any of Consumers Credit Union’s 26 locations in Michigan.

Children who open a savings account and deposit $5 are awarded with a Consumers Credit Union piggy bank and a Wimee Kids’ Savings Club card to track their deposits and the prizes they earn with each additional deposit. The youth savings accounts earn a 0.10-percent annual percentage yield, a yearly rate of return earned on investments.

“The goal is truly to have kids, their parents and families understand that saving money can be fun,” said Consumers Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer Lynne Jarman-Johnson. “The fact that it is a local celebrity who is the coolest robot in town makes it a win-win for everybody.”

Hyacinthe included Wimee as a main part of the savings club because he wants to inspire kids to save money at an early age and to understand why it can be beneficial.

“The prizes are creating incentives to save,” Hyacinthe said.

Wimee Kids’ Savings Club is Consumers Credit Union’s latest partnership with Hyacinthe. The credit union in 2022 partnered with Hyacinthe on “Money Minutes with Wimee and Friends,” financial literacy programming that is geared toward children in kindergarten to fifth grade.

“It is a good age for children to start understanding that in order to buy the newest toy or the newest sneakers, the money has to come from somewhere,” Hyacinthe said. “We want kids to be empowered and play a role in some of the things that they want, and it requires hard work.”

In the video series of “Money Minutes with Wimee and Friends,” Hyacinthe said children learn about the difference between credit and debit cards, how to earn and save money, basic currency, and impulse buying.

Accounts created through the Wimee Kids’ Savings Club program remain active even when children get older, Jarman-Johnson said.

“We think of Wimee as a community treasure, and we are very honored to be a partner and help bring the conversation about money into a fun discussion, but also a serious one,” Jarman-Johnson said. “It is important to know when you have a solid financial footing, you have less stress in your life, you can take care of your needs in a stress-free way and there is no better time to start that open conversation with your kids than around the dinner table or when you are grocery shopping.”