Consumers Credit Union makes promotions, new hires

1 of 5

A West Michigan credit union recently made staffing changes.

Kalamazoo-based Consumers Credit Union said it recently appointed Scott Adams as chief risk officer and hired Scott Schwartzfisher as office manager of the Centre Avenue office in Portage, as well as making various other promotions.

As chief risk officer, Adams is responsible for various risk functions at Consumers Credit Union, including compliance, risk advisory services and internal audit.

Prior to joining Consumers, Adams spent several years in public accounting, providing audit, tax and valuation services. He began working with Consumers in 2011 as an internal auditor, which provided an opportunity to learn about various functions within the credit union and how they work together to drive success.

“I look forward to collaborating with my teammates across the credit union to build an enterprise risk management program that supports our mission and goals,” Adams said.

Schwartzfisher has more than 15 years of experience in management, including five years as an office manager with another financial institution.

As manager of the Centre Avenue office, Schwartzfischer will lead and develop a team to provide service for Consumers’ members.

“Leading and serving people has been at the core of my entire career,” Schwartzfischer said. “Early on, I discovered that guiding and educating people with their finances made a major impact on their daily lives, which has subsequently contributed to a fulfilling career.”

Additionally, Consumers promoted the following employees to new roles:

Stephanie Stacey, 11 years of service, was promoted to regional manager of the Grand Rapids market.

Nathan Stinson, 10 years of service, was promoted to vice president of member services.

Josh Pompey, five years of service, was promoted to regional manager of the new Lansing market.

Consumers Credit Union

Founded in 1951, Consumers serves over 117,000 individuals and businesses via 23 West Michigan locations in the Kalamazoo area, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids and the lakeshore.

Consumers has averaged 18% annual growth for the past 35 years and said it looks forward to continuing this trajectory by expanding its services into other markets in the coming year, including Lansing and Muskegon.

The credit union has over $1.8 billion in total assets.