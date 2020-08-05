Consumers Credit Union opens location, breaks ground on another

A Kalamazoo-based credit union opened a new office in Wyoming and broke ground on another in Walker.

Consumers Credit Union said it opened its sixth and largest office at 220 54th St. SW in Wyoming in June and began construction on another, at 272 Wilson Ave. NW in Walker, the same month.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held July 22 for the 54th Street office with members of the Wyoming-Kentwood Chamber of Commerce, local business partners and Wyoming Mayor Jake Poll in attendance.

The new office, across from Home Depot, offers a full range of financial services, including personal and commercial lending and investment services. The increased office space also will allow for staffing growth for Consumers’ departments.

In Walker, Consumers held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate its seventh office under construction. Representatives from the financial institution were joined by staff from the project’s contractor, Grand Rapids-based CopperRock Construction, and architect, Kalamazoo-based Bosch Architecture.

The new office will be a one-story, 2,045-square-foot building featuring a “state-of-the-art design that brings together technology and inviting spaces for one-to-one interaction,” a spokesperson for Consumers said.

The “contemporary”-style office will feature Consumers’ Interactive Teller machines in the lobbies and drive-thru, as well as an open lobby concept with a variety of meeting spaces for financial consultations.

“We are very pleased that we can continue to serve our 104,000-plus members and protect them and our employees during these challenging times of COVID-19,” said Kit Snyder, Consumers president and CEO. “We have always been committed to providing local exceptional service to our Grand Rapids communities and are always looking for ways to ensure our members can bank how they want, when they want. Our Interactive Tellers do just that.”

Interactive Tellers connect members to real-live tellers through a two-way concierge video for transactions that are too complex for an ATM, including cash advances, currency exchange, loan payments and more. The technology also allows for extended service hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

A full range of services will be offered at the new location, including mortgages, commercial and personal lending, investment services, business services, new accounts and more.

Three to four employees and an office manager will be hired for the Walker branch.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Consumers Credit Union

Founded in 1951, Consumers Credit Union is a locally owned, full-service financial institution that serves over 104,000 members in West Michigan with 21 offices in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, Coldwater, Holland and South Haven.

The credit union has over $1.4 billion in total assets and has averaged 18% annual growth for more than 35 years.