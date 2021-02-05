Consumers Credit Union opens Walker branch

A Kalamazoo-based credit union opened a branch in Walker last week.

Consumers Credit Union said Monday that it opened a new branch last week at 272 Wilson Ave. NW in the Standale neighborhood of Walker, across from Meijer. Construction began last June.

This is the credit union’s seventh office in the Grand Rapids area and its 22nd location overall.

The project’s contractor was Grand Rapids-based CopperRock Construction and its architect was Kalamazoo-based Bosch Architecture.

The new office is a one-story, 2,045-square-foot building featuring a “state-of-the-art design that brings together technology and inviting spaces for one-to-one interaction,” a spokesperson for Consumers told the Business Journal for a report last August.

The contemporary-style office features Consumers’ TellerPlus+ interactive teller machines in the lobbies and drive-thru, as well as an open lobby concept with a variety of meeting spaces for financial consultations.

Interactive Tellers connect members to live tellers through a two-way concierge video for transactions that are too complex for an ATM, including cash advances, currency exchange, loan payments and more. The technology also allows for extended service hours in the drive-thru: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Consumers will finish converting all existing offices, including one currently under construction in Grand Haven, to include TellerPlus+ technology this year.

“We are very pleased that we can continue to serve our 108,000-plus members and protect them and our employees during these challenging times of COVID-19,” said Kit Snyder, Consumers president and CEO. “We have always been committed to providing local exceptional service to our Grand Rapids communities and are always looking for ways to ensure our members can bank how they want when they want. Our TellerPlus+ machines do just that.”

The new office offers a full range of financial services, including personal and commercial lending and investment services.

The Walker branch manager is Adam Leavesley, and the branch has four employees.

Consumers

Founded in 1951, Consumers Credit Union is a full-service financial institution that offers digital banking technology, mortgages and business lending.

Consumers serves more than 108,000 individual and business members through 22 offices in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, Coldwater, Holland and South Haven with member access to 30,000 free co-op network ATMs nationwide.

The credit union has averaged 18% annual growth for the past 35 years and currently has over $1.4 billion in total assets.