Consumers Energy Foundation invests in Rende Progress Capital

A local racial equity lending firm secured funding from the Consumers Energy Foundation to advance its work eliminating the racial wealth gap.

Grand Rapids-based Rende Progress Capital said it recently received an investment of an undisclosed amount from the Consumers Energy Foundation to continue its growth in lending to small businesses and providing technical assistance to excluded entrepreneurs of color.

“As Rende Progress Capital continues our own growth in our racial equity-focused lending and business technical assistance, we appreciate the continued confidence we receive from foundation funder partners of corporations. From Irwin Seating and DTE Energy to Steelcase, RPC values corporate partners or company foundations who understand the business case for racial equity, and who have confidence in our work to eliminate the racial wealth gap through providing small business loans and technical assistance to excluded entrepreneurs of color,” said Cuong Q. “CQ” Huynh, RPC co-founder and general manager.

“On behalf of current and future excluded entrepreneurs of color loan customers, staff and board, I thank the Consumers Energy Foundation for their partnership in the form of financial support and confidence in our award-winning work that we are always focused on improving — strengthening our resources to expand our racial equity lending services to new customers who directly experience the pressures of the racial wealth gap and barriers to conventional lending due to some bias and other market realities.

“Furthermore, we are excited that our values align with Consumers Energy’s initiatives, reputation and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The Consumers foundation funding will support RPC’s pre-loan preparation consultations with loan applicants and lending operations. The resources also will support systems and services to increase loans to excluded entrepreneurs of color who create jobs within communities of color and help eliminate barriers to conventional lending capital those entrepreneurs face.

Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation, said the foundation is excited about the partnership.

“Together, we are working to build an inclusive and equitable economy for business owners of all backgrounds through meaningful investments in organizations that remove barriers for success in society and the marketplace,” Bloodworth said. “We are excited to partner with Rende Progress Capital on this mission and are so grateful for their efforts to support entrepreneurs of color.”

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider. In 2020, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, and its employees and retirees contributed over $19 million to Michigan nonprofits.