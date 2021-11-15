Crowe makes changes to Grand Rapids team

The former office managing partner for Crowe’s Grand Rapids location moved into a consulting role and another local partner was chosen to fill the vacancy.

Rhonda Huismann, former office managing partner for Crowe Grand Rapids, transitioned to the firm’s consulting group effective Oct. 1, and Travis Ward was named her successor as Grand Rapids office managing partner, effective Nov. 1.

Huismann started her career at Crowe on the audit team before transitioning to the tax group for 23 years.

During the past nine or 10 months, Huismann worked with Crowe’s innovation and technology consulting group on developing and bringing to market a software solution called Contract Manager for Construction. She said during the past few years, she “developed a passion for innovation and improving processes using technology.” She now helps to build out construction and real estate consulting services firmwide.

Huismann said she will hand over day-to-day compliance and tax return preparation activities to others but will continue her relationships with longtime tax clients from a consulting standpoint.

“My client base was predominantly construction, and that’s still my industry focus going forward (with consulting),” she said.

Huismann holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Michigan State University and a master’s in taxation from Grand Valley State University. She is a certified public accountant and a certified construction industry financial professional with the Construction Financial Management Association.

Ward has worked at Crowe Grand Rapids since 2007 and is the fourth office managing partner since the location opened in 1984. He said he was drawn to the new role out of a love for the Grand Rapids culture and a desire to carry forward the leadership of his predecessors.

“You look at the ever-changing, remote business world, and it can be so easy to feel like you can lose that office culture. One of the things I’m passionate about (for) the Grand Rapids office I grew up in is I want our new hires and our younger people to have that same experience. It won’t be the same, but if there’s any little thing that I can do to make it similar, that’s the biggest thing that I’m passionate about,” he said.

“We have wonderful, terrific, smart people in Grand Rapids, and I always want us to remain relevant from a firm perspective. From a national perspective, we have so much talent in this area, through our involvement in the local community and with Grand Valley, for example, and all of the different universities around the city — there’s no reason that we can’t continue to grow in the market. I’ve got big shoes to fill, and so my goal is to continue with all the groundwork that Rhonda has laid and really push us forward in the community.”

Ward holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in accounting from Grand Valley State University. He is a certified public accountant with the state of Michigan.

He provides outbound and inbound international tax consulting and compliance services to companies primarily in construction, manufacturing and distribution, and private equity. His clients range from small and midsize partnerships or S corporations to large multinational organizations.

Ward is an international tax lead in Crowe’s Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky markets.

Crowe

Crowe is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm based in Chicago with offices around the world.