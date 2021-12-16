Deloitte appoints new Grand Rapids managing partner

Deloitte’s Grand Rapids office has a new managing partner.

The management consulting and financial services firm said Tuesday, Dec. 14, it appointed Kevin Jeakle — a 19-year Deloitte veteran and Grand Rapids native — as Grand Rapids managing partner, effective immediately.

Jeakle succeeds Tina Wheeler, who served as Grand Rapids managing partner for three years and is transitioning to focus on her national health care sector leader responsibilities at Deloitte.

In his new role, Jeakle will oversee more than 100 employees delivering services in audit and assurance, consulting, tax, and risk and financial advisory. He will lead the Grand Rapids practice’s strategy for growth, client service, talent and operations.

“Leading the Grand Rapids practice is a privilege, and I’m excited about the opportunity to build on the marketplace excellence set by Tina,” Jeakle said. “This community, our clients and my colleagues have my full attention and determination to foster exceptional service in an inclusive environment.”

Jeakle also is office tax managing partner, Deloitte Tax, for the Grand Rapids market. His experience spans the manufacturing, consumer business, life sciences and real estate industries and includes leading engagements for privately held businesses and large, publicly held corporations.

“Kevin’s energy and enthusiasm are matched with attention to detail and a collaborative spirit that will make an impact that matters for all,” said Kathy Scherer, Central Region marketplace leader, Deloitte. “I’m delighted that he will champion the Deloitte brand in Grand Rapids.”

Jeakle is involved with the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, the World Affairs Council of Western Michigan, Catholic Central High School and Immaculate Heart of Mary parish and school. He is a certified public accountant and a member of the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in taxation from Wayne State University.