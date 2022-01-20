Doeren Mayhew acquires Beene Garter

West Michigan’s largest privately held accounting firm was acquired by an east side public accounting firm and will eventually take on its new owner’s name and branding.

Grand Rapids-based Beene Garter was acquired by Troy-based Doeren Mayhew, the 60th largest certified public accounting and advisory firm in the U.S., on Jan. 1, the firms said on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Both firms share competencies in audit and domestic tax, in addition to specializing in the manufacturing, wholesale and distribution, construction and nonprofit industries.

Founded in 1949, Beene Garter is West Michigan’s largest independently owned accounting firm. Recently, the firm was ranked as No. 226 on Inside Public Accounting’s annual list of the nation’s largest firms, in terms of revenue.

Doeren Mayhew will expand its presence to the West Michigan market through the addition of Beene Garter’s single Grand Rapids office and the firm’s 15 partners and 100-plus employees.

“We’ve always been focused on serving our clients and helping them meet their business goals. I’m proud of the firm we’ve built, and Doeren Mayhew is the right firm to partner with for our future and our clients,” said Thomas Rosenbach, Beene Garter’s managing partner. “We can continue the close relationships we have with our clients while providing them greater access to resources and services. It’s all about mutual success.”

The Beene Garter office will continue to operate and serve clients as normal under the name Beene Garter, A Doeren Mayhew Firm for a transitional period until it eventually takes on the Doeren Mayhew name.

“Doeren Mayhew is making strategic choices to grow in the right markets, with the right partners to fuel our ambitious five-year growth plan. This acquisition does just that,” said Chad Anschuetz, managing shareholder and chairman of Doeren Mayhew. “Beene Garter is a perfect fit for us. The firm brings deep industry experience and technical expertise complementary to ours, along with a rich history and strong roots in the West Michigan market. We are excited to welcome the Beene Garter team to our firm and look forward to strengthening our position in the region and focusing on our clients’ success.”

Doeren Mayhew said it will capitalize on Beene Garter’s food and agribusiness knowledge, and state and local tax expertise, plus its Sage Intacct, third-party retirement plan administration and payroll practices.

Beene Garter said its clients will benefit from an expanded suite of nontraditional CPA services Doeren Mayhew offers in areas such as investment banking, real estate advisory, cybersecurity, SOC reporting and international advisory, as well as a reach beyond the local region to support its own expansion efforts.

The two firms already share a connection as affiliate members of the Moore Global Limited Network.

“We have known and respected Doeren Mayhew for many years. They are the Beene Garter of East Michigan,” Rosenbach said. “Decisions like this are never easy, but the common trust and respect between our firms, and our similar values and goals, makes the path much clearer. We’re excited to build our future with them.”

Anschuetz described Beene Garter as “a like-minded firm.”

“Together, we will continue to focus on helping clients achieve their goals and inspiring our employees’ careers,” he said.

Founded in 1932, with more than 500 people in nine offices in Michigan, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Europe, Doeren Mayhew now will become the fourth-largest Michigan-based CPA firm and a step closer to achieving the top 50 spot in the U.S., the firm said.

Additionally, consolidating the firms’ construction practices is expected to boost Doeren Mayhew’s existing No. 24 ranking among the Top Construction Accounting Firms in the nation.

In November 2021, Doeren Mayhew also announced the acquisition of Darlene Plumly CPAs to enhance its Houston office growth.