DWH makes leadership changes

A business consulting and financial services firm appointed a new managing partner and added two other partners.

Grand Rapids-based DWH said Wednesday, Jan. 19, it promoted Ben Borisch to managing partner and added Jeremy Cosby and Heather Gardner as partners.

Borisch succeeds Monica King, who this month was named CEO of Gun Lake Investments, a long-term DWH client.

Managing partner

Borisch joined DWH four years ago and became partner and COO in 2020. His background is in finance, operations, human resources, family office and business startups. Prior to joining DWH, he spent most of his career working in or with family-owned businesses.

“I’m extremely honored to take on this new role with DWH,” Borisch said. “We have a terrific staff that is experienced and customer-focused, delivering great service to our clients.”

Partners

Cosby has worked at DWH since 2019. He has experience in technology-related roles, with a focus on costing, pricing analysis and cash flow management.

Gardner has been the managing director for DWH’s Detroit office for the past two years. Prior to joining DWH, she spent more than 25 years in entrepreneurial roles with a focus on operations, finance, human resources, strategic planning and organizational design.

Borisch, Gardner and Cosby said they are committed to DWH’s belief that business advisory “can and should be done differently.” DWH’s philosophy focuses on recommending business and financial solutions to maximize value for owners, investors, employees, customers, suppliers and the community. Its advisory services include turnaround and restructuring services, financial advisory services, succession and management transition planning, strategic planning, merger and acquisition advisory services, and tribal economic development.

DWH was founded in 2006 by Doug Wilterdink, who remains involved in the firm as an adviser and consultant. In 2018, Waséyabek Development Company, the economic development arm of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, acquired a majority share of DWH, which established DWH as a minority-owned firm. Over the years, the firm has grown its size and service offerings. This growth, along with DWH’s commitment to internal talent development, created an opportunity for the firm to expand its leadership team on a more formal basis, according to DWH.