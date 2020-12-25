EHTC appoints new partner

A local tax and accounting firm promoted an employee to partner.

Grand Rapids-based Echelbarger, Himebaugh, Tamm & Co. (EHTC) said it promoted Heather Kelbel, certified public accountant, to the partnership, effective Jan. 1.

In her new role, Kelbel will contribute to the overall leadership and management of the firm along with the other partners, Dave Echelbarger, Erik Olson, Jake Wolffis and Jenny Hashley, as well as continue to mentor team members and provide client services.

“All who know Kelbel are excited for this opportunity and are proud to welcome her as the newest partner at EHTC,” the group said.

Kelbel joined EHTC as a tax senior manager in November 2019 and has since been instrumental in building up various engagement teams, managing the workload, spearheading internal training and projects, and constantly sharing her technical expertise and resources with the team, enabling the firm to improve procedures and the overall client experience, EHTC said.

She has over 13 years of public accounting experience and especially enjoys working with closely held, family-owned companies on business and individual tax planning and consulting. Kelbel has experience in federal and state tax planning and compliance for corporations, pass-through entities and high net-worth individuals. Her experience crosses multiple industries, including manufacturing, distribution and technology.

Prior to her role at EHTC, Kelbel was a tax senior manager at BDO USA’s Grand Rapids office, where she focused on developing technical skills and building client relationships.

Kelbel said she is “excited to be a part of the EHTC team” and thankful for mentors who helped her grow over the years.

“I want to thank all of you at BDO that I have worked with for so many years, as well as thank everyone at EHTC for embracing and accepting me into the EHTC family right away,” she said. “It’s amazing how great of a community we have in Grand Rapids and how relationships never end. I cannot wait to see where this next step of my career takes me.”

EHTC

Founded in 1977, EHTC is a full-service CPA firm that focuses on helping clients achieve their full potential through comprehensive accounting, finance and tax services.

Its team offers tax, accounting, business litigation, valuation, accounting, personal planning and management advisory services, as well as technology solutions. Its clients include corporations, family-owned businesses, manufacturing, distribution, professional services, health care providers, not-for-profit organizations and individuals.