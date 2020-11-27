Factorial Holdings acquires Grand Rapids-area Burger Kings

A Chicago investment firm is acquiring 26 Burger King restaurants in the Grand Rapids market and plans to launch a series of remodels on those properties and build new ones in the area.

Chicago-based Factorial Holdings said it added the fast-food restaurants to its investment portfolio in Grand Rapids.

Over the next five years, Factorial said it will initiate an “aggressive remodeling program” and plans to build 10 new restaurants in the Grand Rapids market.

The acquired restaurants currently employ about 600 people, and Factorial plans to add 250 new employees in the Grand Rapids area as it builds the new restaurants.

“We see tremendous growth within the Grand Rapids market and acquiring this Burger King franchise is our first step as a member of the Grand Rapids community to help continue that trend,” said Michael Stanley, managing partner at Factorial Holdings. “Community involvement is a major and continuous theme in our local marketing initiatives.”

Based in Chicago with local leaders in Grand Rapids, Factorial Holdings specializes in buying restaurant companies where founders are interested in transitioning. Factorial looks for businesses with strong value, positive cash flow, dedicated employees and loyal customers.

The Factorial leadership team includes Michael Stanley, a managing partner, and Jim MacDonald, who serves as vice president of operations for the Grand Rapids area and is a 30-year Burger King veteran.

“All restaurants are open for drive-thru, takeout or delivery through the BK App, Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash, and all with contactless service,” MacDonald said. “We welcome guests back to Burger King to enjoy safe, fast drive-thru service and our famous Whopper, new chicken fries and our original chicken sandwich.”