Fifth Third Bank brings eBus back to Grand Rapids

A mobile financial empowerment classroom is available to benefit the Grand Rapids community this week.

Fifth Third Bank will bring its Financial Empowerment Mobile — also known as the eBus — back to Grand Rapids after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the bank’s financial empowerment mobile strategy, the mobile classroom seeks to address the lack of financial services for low- and moderate-income communities.

The eBus is equipped with 12 desktop computer stations and Wi-Fi capabilities, and Fifth Third employee volunteers will be on-site to provide assistance.

The eBus will be available from 12-4 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Grand Rapids Media Initiative & Film Incubator, 1110 Wealthy St. SE. Representatives from the Grand Rapids Urban League, LINC Up and Marvelous Lifestyles Outreach will be present at today’s event.

The eBus also has plans to stop from 12-4 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the Boston Square Parklet at 1505 Kalamazoo Ave. SE.

This appearance is hosted by the Boston Square Neighborhood Association, and Cherry Health and Michigan Women Forward will serve as community partners at the event.

Anyone can board the eBus and use services for viewing credit reports, fraud awareness and prevention, avoiding foreclosure and financial decision tools. Bill payment demonstrations and home ownership seminars also are available.

“We could not be more excited about the return of our eBus to our local neighborhoods where we can make a difference,” said Tom Welch, regional president for Fifth Third Bank.

“Our mission is to strengthen families and build a strong community with everything we do. This is essential to fulfilling that goal.”