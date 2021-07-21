Fifth Third publishes 2020 ESG report

Fifth Third Bank published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report highlighting its commitment to customers, communities, employees, shareholders and regulators.

Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) last month published its now-annual ESG report, which describes the actions it took last year to generate long-term sustainable value for all Fifth Third stakeholders. It follows Fifth Third’s inaugural ESG report, published in September 2020.

“The 2020 ESG Report is an opportunity to discuss the progress on our ESG efforts and to demonstrate the multiple ways we live our purpose to improve lives and the well-being of our communities,” said Greg Carmichael, chair and CEO of Fifth Third. “We continue to expand our voluntary reporting and increase the transparency of our ESG actions and impact as we continually strive to be the bank that people most value and trust.”

The contents of the ESG report are benchmarked against established reporting frameworks such as the Global Reporting initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (now the Value Reporting Foundation), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and World Economic Forum’s Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics. The bank also aligns to 12 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The report’s data covers the 2020 calendar year unless otherwise noted, and the narrative includes updates through June 30, 2021, where possible.

The ESG report includes the following highlights:

Environmental

Becoming the first regional U.S. commercial bank to achieve carbon neutrality for its scope one, scope two and scope three business travel emissions

Achieving $5.4 billion in sustainable financing against 2025 goal of $8 billion, which was announced in 2020

Earning an A- Leadership Band rating from the CDP for the second consecutive year

Joining the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials and the Ceres Company Network

Social

Delivering $41.6 billion in community lending and investments under the bank’s five-year Community Commitment, exceeding the $32 billion goal

Setting six goals to support inclusion and diversity throughout the workforce and suppliers, to be achieved by 2025

Announcing a $2.8 billion Accelerating Racial Equity, Equality and Inclusion Initiative encompassing the communities, employees and businesses served

Achieving a 19% year-over-year increase — to $75.4 million in 2020 — in spending with diverse suppliers

Facilitating $7.4 billion in Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans and executing more than 150,000 hardship requests during the COVID-19 pandemic

Providing $29.8 million in philanthropy in 2020

Expanding employee demographic disclosures, as well as gender and minority pay equity ratios

Governance