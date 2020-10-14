First Community Bank opens Cascade office

A bank headquartered in northern Michigan opened its sixth location and first in the Grand Rapids area.

Harbor Springs-based First Community Bank last week held a grand opening for its newest branch, at 4455 Cascade Road SE in Cascade Township.

The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting in conjunction with the bank’s fourth- and fifth-generation owners, including Robert Clarke, chair; Matthew Clarke, president; and Daniel Clarke, CEO, on Oct. 7.

Construction on the location was completed in August.

Regional President Mark Brant said the branch, managed by Lisa McCaffrey, offers “a boutique family business banking experience,” including custom treasury management and commercial loan services for family-owned and closely held businesses.

“We are very happy to be able to offer our business clients easy access to the office, free parking and drive-thru service,” Brant said. “The new office is an important part of our growth strategy in Grand Rapids. Our clients really appreciate the additional services and convenience at the new location.”

The 4,000-square-foot branch, designed by Mathison | Mathison Architects of Grand Rapids and built by Erhardt Construction Company of Ada, has a “modern and welcoming” feel, the bank said.

First Community Bank will be looking to hire individuals to join its commercial lending team at the location “in the near future,” Brant said.

First Community Bank

Established in 1905 by William Clarke, First Community Bank is a family-owned financial institution that offers business banking services such as lines of credit, term loans, equipment loans and loans for commercial real estate. Deposit services include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market and health savings accounts.

First Community Bank has locations in Harbor Springs, Petoskey, Cheboygan, Traverse City, Grand Rapids and Birmingham.

As of July 29, the bank had total assets of about $362 million.