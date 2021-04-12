First National Bank of Michigan appoints Grand Rapids market president

First National Bank of Michigan has hired a leader to oversee the local market.

The board of directors of Kalamazoo-based First National Bank of Michigan (FNBM) said Thursday, April 8, it hired Mike Hollander, as market president of its Grand Rapids bank. He replaces Jefra Groendyk, executive vice president who previously held the position of Grand Rapids market president in addition to senior lender. She is transitioning to lead commercial banking activities in all of FNBM’s markets.

Hollander will report directly to Groendyk.

He has over 18 years of experience in banking, with 17 years of that specific to commercial banking. Most recently, he was the Michigan market leader at Commerce Bank in Grand Rapids. Prior to that, he worked at Fifth Third Bank.

“I am honored to join First National Bank of Michigan, a strong community bank with proven success and growth year over year,” Hollander said. “I look forward to working with the entire team and customers at First National Bank of Michigan.”

Dan Bitzer, FNBM president and CEO, said Hollander “has the depth of experience and proven leadership to continue leading us forward in Grand Rapids.”

“His experience as a bank executive and his active involvement in the Grand Rapids community will be invaluable to us,” Bitzer said. “Mike has been ingrained in commercial banking for nearly his entire career, and his unique insights and experience will provide additional leadership and focus.”

In addition to his banking career, Hollander serves on the finance committee for Heart of West Michigan United Way, as trustee and treasurer for The Potter’s House Foundation and as a board member at Ada Christian School.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Michigan University and an MBA from Grand Valley State University.