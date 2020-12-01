First National Bank of Michigan promotes executives

A community bank promoted two members of its executive team to roles of higher responsibility.

The board of directors of Kalamazoo-based First National Bank of Michigan (FNBM) last week said it promoted Cindy Kole and Steve Piper, effective immediately.

Kole was promoted to executive vice president from her former role as senior vice president, COO at FNBM.

Piper was promoted to executive vice president from his former role as senior vice president, chief credit officer.

“At First National Bank of Michigan, we have a foundation of experience with a talented team of employees in place,” said Daniel Bitzer, president and CEO at FNBM. “These promotions reflect the incredible leadership and hard work of both Cindy and Steve. Each has significant banking experience and are respected in our industry, as well as the communities we serve. Our board of directors recognizes the many contributions and ongoing leadership both bring to FNBM on a daily basis.”

Cindy Kole

Kole has more than 30 years of experience in banking, including wealth management, private banking, human resources and retail banking at PNC. She also served a brief stint as director of advancement at Kalamazoo Institute of Arts.

During her nearly four years so far at FNBM, she helped oversee the growth and efficiencies of operations, the bank said.

She represents FNBM on several community boards and committees, including the Gilmore Keyboard Festival and YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo.

Kole studied business at Western Michigan University and education at the former Grand Rapids Baptist College, now Cornerstone University.

Steve Piper

Piper, who has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, has been with FNBM since 2016. His leadership “helped the bank remain a strong commercial and consumer lending institution,” FNBM said.

Prior to FNBM, he held roles at Horizon Bank, Michigan Commerce Bank, Portage Commercial Bank and National City Bank.

He currently serves on the board of Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services.

Piper holds a Master of Business Administration in finance from Western Michigan University and a Bachelor of Arts in financial administration from Michigan State University.