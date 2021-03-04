Forbes names Charles Zhang as Michigan’s top wealth adviser

A Portage-based financial planner ranks No. 1 on Forbes’ annual list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.

Forbes on Feb. 11 published its Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list for 2021 and named Charles Zhang, founder and CEO of Zhang Financial, Michigan’s No. 1 wealth adviser. Zhang has been Michigan’s top adviser on the list since its inception four years ago.

According to Forbes, the annual list spotlights the nation’s top-performing advisers, evaluated by SHOOK Research and chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

“On behalf of LPL Financial, we congratulate Charles for being recognized as Michigan’s top-ranked adviser on this year’s Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “This past year has demonstrated that strong financial advice cannot be underestimated and that personalized financial advice is critical in helping clients work toward achieving their short- and long-term financial goals. We applaud Charles for continuing to raise the bar in our industry.”

Zhang Financial is a fee-only practice with over $3.7 billion in assets under management.