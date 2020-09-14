Grand River Bank appoints vice president

A local bank hired a new vice president and commercial lender.

Grandville-based Grand River Bank said it appointed Matthew Kind to the role.

Kind joins the bank with nearly 20 years of commercial banking, credit and management experience.

In his role, he will serve businesses, individuals and nonprofits throughout West Michigan.

“Matt’s extensive background, experience and knowledge of our market make him an ideal addition to our team,” said Pat Gill, Grand River Bank CEO. “Many of us have had the pleasure of working with Matt previously and know from experience that he’ll make an important contribution to our bank and those we serve.”

Kind holds a Bachelor of Arts in finance from Michigan State University.

Grand River Bank

Founded in 2009 by 23 West Michigan business leaders with the support of 750 investors, Grand River Bank — a subsidiary of Grand River Commerce (OTC: GNRV) — offers personal and business banking services, including commercial and mortgage lending.

As of July 27, the bank had total assets of about $397.2 million and 58 employees.