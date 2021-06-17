Grand River Bank hires branch manager

Grand River Bank recently hired a branch manager for its newest location in Grand Rapids Township.

The bank, which is headquartered at 4471 Wilson Ave. SW in Grandville, said last week that it hired Jane House as assistant vice president and branch manager of its full-service branch at 50 Crahen Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township, which opened earlier this spring.

House brings 20 years of banking experience as branch manager for other banking institutions, including Comerica Bank in West Michigan.

She will oversee and help provide financial solutions for retail and commercial customers.

“We’re excited to have Jane join our team,” said Marcia Borowka, senior vice president, retail banking manager. “Her broad banking background and commitment to excellence and customer service will play a key role in helping us grow in this new market.”

Grand River Bank

Founded in 2009 by 23 West Michigan business leaders with the support of 750 investors, Grand River Bank — a subsidiary of Grand River Commerce (OTC: GNRV) — offers personal and business banking services, including commercial and mortgage lending.

As of April 30, the bank had 67 employees and $459.5 million in assets.