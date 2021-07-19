Grand River Bank hires VP and commercial lender

A West Michigan bank added a leader to oversee its commercial banking.

Grandville-based Grand River Bank said last week that it hired Ken Sommerdyke as vice president and commercial lender on its commercial banking team.

A 28-year veteran of West Michigan banking, Sommerdyke brings “a wealth of experience and a well-deserved reputation for excellence, professionalism and responsiveness,” the bank said.

He comes to Grand River Bank from Union Bank of Michigan and previously held senior roles at Level One Bank and PNC Financial Services Group after working earlier in his career at Comerica and Huntington Bank.

Sommerdyke holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Aquinas College.

“We’re honored that Ken chose to join our team,” said Mark Martis, executive vice president and chief lending officer. “His commitment to serving others and his skill as a lender and adviser make him an ideal complement to our bank.”

Sommerdyke will be based at the bank’s main office at 4471 Wilson Ave. SW in Grandville.

Grand River Bank

Founded in 2009 by 23 West Michigan business leaders with the support of 750 investors, Grand River Bank — a subsidiary of Grand River Commerce (OTC: GNRV) — offers personal and business banking services, including commercial and mortgage lending.

As of April 30, the bank had 67 employees and over $459.5 million in assets.